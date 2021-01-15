Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after buying an additional 774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.