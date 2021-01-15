Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Shares of Athene stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after buying an additional 774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
