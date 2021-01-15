Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

AUB stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

