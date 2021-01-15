ATN (ATN) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $910,747.45 and approximately $9,595.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.