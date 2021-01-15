AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 998.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

