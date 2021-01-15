Auctus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,809.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $22,809.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,492,585 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.