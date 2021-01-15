Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $262.50

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $262.50, but opened at $272.50. Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) shares last traded at $278.50, with a volume of 75,975 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market cap of £43.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.87.

In other Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £19,998.80 ($26,128.56). Insiders have purchased 69,448 shares of company stock worth $12,462,722 over the last 90 days.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

