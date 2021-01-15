Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU.V) (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 4.2%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU.V) (CVE:ARU)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 11,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 22,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$148.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53.

Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU.V) (CVE:ARU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

