Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.31. 5,351,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

