Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.