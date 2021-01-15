Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires 6,114 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

XBI stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 364,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $153.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

