Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 34,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4,020.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.97. The company had a trading volume of 980,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.80. The stock has a market cap of $657.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

