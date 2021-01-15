Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 556,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,676,127 shares of company stock worth $173,535,275.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.