Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Invests $2.06 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. UDR accounts for 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 83,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

