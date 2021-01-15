Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,654,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,563,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

AVGO traded down $7.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.00. 79,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $458.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.23. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.