Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 3,003 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.91. 11,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,850. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.