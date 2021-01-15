Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 5,242 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 142.4% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.44. 14,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $169.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.