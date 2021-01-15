Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $2,409,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,388. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.