Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,058 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises 1.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock worth $28,604,865. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. 238,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

