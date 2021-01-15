Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

SCHV stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

