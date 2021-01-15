Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 86.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.60. 1,376,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,137,313. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

