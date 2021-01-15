Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

