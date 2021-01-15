Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AIAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

