Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,889. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.16 and its 200-day moving average is $254.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

