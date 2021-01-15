Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

ADSK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,889. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

