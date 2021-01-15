Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.
ADSK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,889. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
