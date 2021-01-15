Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,871. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.