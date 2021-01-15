Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

