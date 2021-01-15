Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

