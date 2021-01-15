AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $75.89 on Friday. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoNation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

