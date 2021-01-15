Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.56. Approximately 32,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 46,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned about 1.97% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

