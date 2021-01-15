Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 95,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 72,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.