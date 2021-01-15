Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Up 32.4%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) rose 32.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 133,017,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 59,399,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.