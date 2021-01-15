Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 1,940,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,746,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

