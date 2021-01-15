Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
VIVXF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27.
Avivagen Company Profile
