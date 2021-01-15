Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

VIVXF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

