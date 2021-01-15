Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

