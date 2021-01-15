Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,787.07

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,787.07 and traded as low as $3,505.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $3,550.00, with a volume of 43,211 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,787.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, with a total value of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,867,665.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

