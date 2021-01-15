AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

