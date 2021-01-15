Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,462.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Axe has a market cap of $205,674.52 and approximately $109,462.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.00556203 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

