Axie Infinity Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $29.37 million and $6.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

