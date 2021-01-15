Axie Infinity Shards Tops One Day Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

