Axie Infinity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.21 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

