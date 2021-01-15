Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

AAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.73, a P/E/G ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

