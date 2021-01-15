Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $405,814.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,518.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

