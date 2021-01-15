B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.66

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $245.66 and traded as high as $276.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 12,434 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.66. The firm has a market cap of £102.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63). Also, insider Daniel Topping acquired 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.16 ($2,703.37).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

