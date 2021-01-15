B. Riley Begins Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94.

In other BioVie news, Director Steve Gorlin purchased 5,000 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,519. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

