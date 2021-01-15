B. Riley Boosts Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $2.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 13,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,807. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Northcoast Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $1,802,000. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $5,193,000. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,612,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 799,891 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Company increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Company now owns 277,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 258,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

