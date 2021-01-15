B. Riley Increases Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $68.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Arch Resources stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 2,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,976. Arch Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $754.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2,710.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,540 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,010,000 after buying an additional 171,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 242.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,680,000 after buying an additional 1,002,176 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 635,300 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

