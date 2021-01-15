B. Riley Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $54.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $824.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 19,592.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,011,000 after buying an additional 2,420,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,660,000 after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 65.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 836,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after buying an additional 246,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.