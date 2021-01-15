B. Riley Raises Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target to $1.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

EXPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,518. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.20.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Company bought a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,769,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Express by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

