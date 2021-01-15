B. Riley Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $20.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,578. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $36,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

