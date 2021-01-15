B. Riley Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $20.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSE:GSL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,578. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $36,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.
