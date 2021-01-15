B. Riley Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $44.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. 4,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,027,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

